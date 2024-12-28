Open Menu

Book 'Harf Bolte Hain' Launched

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A book titled “Harf Bolte Hain” written by Deputy Director Public Relations Department Rawalpindi, Tabinda Saleem was launched at Punjab Arts Council here on Saturday.

Addressing the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan said that books are the best friends. Tabinda Saleem’s book Harf Bolte Hain (Words Speak), is a good addition to the world of literature.

"The writer has documented social issues in the book, along with their solutions", she said.

Deputy Director DPR Rawalpindi, and the writer Tabinda Saleem in her address said that her book "Words Speak" covers social and moral aspects of the society.

"The critics and the writers have always tried to bring about social reform through her pen", she said.

The speakers also appreciated her book saying it is a very important contribution to the world of literature. They said that her columns can be used in the education and training of the younger generation. They further urged the need for steps to promote book reading among the youth.

The ceremony was attended by Abid Abbasi, former President RIUJ, Rai Riaz Hussain, former Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Professor Jamal Zaidi, well-known social figure Raja Mujahid Afsar, Mushtaq Naqvi, President Press Club Wah Cantt Taxila, Dr. Atiq, Mahmuda Ghazia, Controller Rawalpindi board Tanveer Asghar, CEO Education Rawalpindi Amanullah Khan, Director PAC Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nabila Malik, Rukhsana Mazhar and a large number of writers, authors, journalists and civil society.

