Book 'Harf Bolte Hain' Launched
Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A book titled “Harf Bolte Hain” written by Deputy Director Public Relations Department Rawalpindi, Tabinda Saleem was launched at Punjab Arts Council here on Saturday.
Addressing the ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan said that books are the best friends. Tabinda Saleem’s book Harf Bolte Hain (Words Speak), is a good addition to the world of literature.
"The writer has documented social issues in the book, along with their solutions", she said.
Deputy Director DPR Rawalpindi, and the writer Tabinda Saleem in her address said that her book "Words Speak" covers social and moral aspects of the society.
"The critics and the writers have always tried to bring about social reform through her pen", she said.
The speakers also appreciated her book saying it is a very important contribution to the world of literature. They said that her columns can be used in the education and training of the younger generation. They further urged the need for steps to promote book reading among the youth.
The ceremony was attended by Abid Abbasi, former President RIUJ, Rai Riaz Hussain, former Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Professor Jamal Zaidi, well-known social figure Raja Mujahid Afsar, Mushtaq Naqvi, President Press Club Wah Cantt Taxila, Dr. Atiq, Mahmuda Ghazia, Controller Rawalpindi board Tanveer Asghar, CEO Education Rawalpindi Amanullah Khan, Director PAC Rawalpindi Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nabila Malik, Rukhsana Mazhar and a large number of writers, authors, journalists and civil society.
Recent Stories
Kuwait condemns Israel's burning of Kama Adwan Hospital in Gaza
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza
Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow
Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Book 'Harf Bolte Hain' launched2 minutes ago
-
Waste management outsourcing process to complete by Feb 12: minister2 minutes ago
-
Iqra University students explore advanced policing technology at Safe City Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
Next Year to be observed as Insurance Awareness Year: Mumtaz Ali Shah22 minutes ago
-
Police bust two bike-lifting gangs, recover 12 stolen bikes, laptop22 minutes ago
-
Student volunteers of Iqra University visits Security Division32 minutes ago
-
IWMI expands operation in KP for addressing water governance, management challenges42 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 10 injured in car-Rickshaw collision in Thatta42 minutes ago
-
Sindh narcotics control dept recovers 10,300 grams of ketamine51 minutes ago
-
CM Murad grieves over death of famous writer Mumtaz Bukhari's wife51 minutes ago
-
Female police athletes secure positions in weightlifting competitions52 minutes ago
-
CDA pushes for Eco-friendly public transport in Islamabad52 minutes ago