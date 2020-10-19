UrduPoint.com
Book "Intizar Ki Galion Main Aik Pal" Launched At PUCAR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 06:55 PM

The launching ceremony of book "Intizar Ki Galion Main Aik Pal" held under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi in collaboration with literary society Daira here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The launching ceremony of book "Intizar Ki Galion Main Aik Pal" held under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi in collaboration with literary society Daira here on Monday.

The book was written by famous poet from Abbottabad Abdul Khaliq Shaer Hazarvi.

The ceremony was presided over by Syed Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi.

Dr. Ghazanfer Mehdi said that Hazara has been the center of knowledge and wisdom from many centuries. Hazara community had taken active participation in Pakistan Movement under the leadership of Jalal Baba.

Abdul Khaliq Hazarvi was a great poet and journalist, who worked tirelessly for promotion of Hazara literature, he further added.

Prof, Asif Saqib, Barrister Rubab Mehdi, Doctor Ayub Sabir, and Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed congratulated Abdul Khaliq Hazarvi for his new poetry book.

Abdul Khaliq Hazarvi presented his book to Rubab Mehdi, who came from London to attend the book launching ceremony. A lot of literary person form Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the ceremony.

Abdul Khaliq Hazarvi also recited a sub part of his new book and get appreciation from the audience.

