Book introductory programme held

Punjab University Library organised book introductory programme to promote reading culture here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab University library organised book introductory programme to promote reading culture here on Saturday.

The books of the month were "Purdah Say Parliament Tak" by Shaista Suhrawardy Ikramullah and "The Last White Man" by Mohsin Hamid.

Dr Malik Saifullah an agriculturist, teacher and scholar, presented the talk on "Purdah Say Parliament Tak" which was a beautiful autobiography of a brave political woman associated with Pakistan independence movement.

He highlighted the stories of patriotism and sacrifices along with the legacy of political conspiracies discussed in the book.

The talk on "The Last White Man" was presented by Department of English Language and Literature Assistant Professor Dr Rizwan Akhtar. He described the intriguing plot of the novel which was addressing the legacies of racialism and injustice.

Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, faculty members and a large number of students attended the programme.