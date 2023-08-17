Book "Landmarks of Pakistan" by German artist launched

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

A book titled, "Landmarks of Pakistan" containing pen and ink drawings of historical places of Pakistan by a German Painter, Ms. Ute Elpers launched on Thursday here at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA)

The event was organized by the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry with the support of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and PNCA.

President of the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pervaiz Akhtar and Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali were present on the occasion. The event was attended by many diplomats, VIPs, dignitaries and artists.

The chief guest at the event was Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Guest of Honour was Ambassador Shahid Kamla, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, who initiated and pioneered the compilation of the book.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas said, "As Ambassador to this fascinating country, I have the opportunity to experience many of the monuments immortalized by Ute Elpers on site, and I am always impressed by how they capture not only the shape, but also the soul of these buildings with the economical methods of a technical draftswoman could".

He said the fact that their legacy is now being immortalized in this book is not only a long overdue honor but also a beautiful example of the diverse ties between Germany and Pakistan.

"I am particularly grateful to my fellow Ambassador Shahid Kamal for his tireless dedication to this project over the years", he added.

President of the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pervaiz Akhtar said Ms. Ute Elpers was a German porcelain painter who died in 2019. She was trained as a porcelain and ceramic painter at the Roloff porcelain factory in Muenster, Germany. She gifted 21 of her beautiful filigree ink drawings of landmarks of Pakistan to the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Islamabad, he added.

He said that Ute very skillfully portrayed through her pen and ink drawings the rich architectural and cultural heritage of Pakistan, adding that to support humanitarian work in Pakistan, she donated proceeds from the sale of her artwork through the Humanity Care Foundation based in Muenster.

Pakistan's ex-Ambassador to Germany, Shahid Kamal in collaboration with the head of Humanitarian Care Foundation, Folker Flasee, and Ms. Farrah Mahmood have compiled the drawings of Ute Elpers in a coffee table book to showcase her memorable artwork and acknowledge her passion and love for Pakistan.

Pakistan's ex-Ambassador to Germany, Shahid Kamal said that today is a very special occasion for him to unveil this special book of Ute Elpers. He said that she was a versatile artist and great humanitarian as she working two jobs as an artist and as an humanitarian. He highly praised Ute Elpers humanitarian work during floods in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan National Council of the Arts hosted a fantastic new exhibition of Ute Elpers, a German Porcelain Painter, "Landmarks of Pakistan" in collaboration with the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and with the support of Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to celebrate the publication of the book on the drawings of Ute Elpers.

Ute Elpers (1935-2019) was a highly gifted artist trained as a porcelain and ceramic painter as well as in the art of using special ink pens. In 2003 Ute met Col (R) Folker Flasse, President of Humanity Care Foundation, a charitable organization registered in Germany and Pakistan. Col Flasse encouraged her to support the Foundation's humanitarian work in Pakistan.

Publication of the book has been sponsored by the German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) which is a platform for promoting economic and commercial relations between Germany and Pakistan.

