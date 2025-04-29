Book launch ceremony held at NSPP for “National Management Course: A Journey Together”

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A grand launch ceremony for the book "National Management Course: A Journey Together" was held on Tuesday at the National school of Public Policy (NSPP).

The book was authored by Kiran Khurshid under the guidance of Rector NSPP Dr. Ijaz Munir and aims to highlight the institution’s significant role in the training and development of civil servants.

The event was addressed by prominent figures including Rector NSPP Dr. Ijaz Munir, former dean of Staff College Naeem Aslam, former principal of Pakistan Administrative Staff College Khalid Mehmood, and former Federal Secretary Suhail Ahmed, who shared their reflections on the book and the institution’s legacy. Faculty members, staff, and officers from the college were also present.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Ijaz Munir emphasized NSPP’s enduring contribution to national development. He stated that the institution has trained thousands of civil servants in areas such as policy research and analysis, strategic thinking, and modern governance. He noted that officers trained by NSPP are currently serving at both national and international levels.

Dr. Munir praised the author for her dedication and described the book as a historical compilation enriched with archival photographs and accounts. The book traces the history of the National Management Course from its inception to the 122nd batch.

Speaking at the event, former Dean Naeem Aslam recalled his time at the college beginning in 1978 and acknowledged the vital role played by their teachers in shaping their professional journey. He commended Dr. Munir for redefining the institution’s identity and congratulated the author on her achievement.

Former federal secretary Suhail Ahmed expressed his appreciation for the book, noting that it evoked valuable memories of his time at the institution. He lauded the team involved in compiling the publication and acknowledged the college’s continued service over the past six decades.

Former principal of the Pakistan Administrative Staff College, Khalid Mehmood, spoke about the objectives of the National Management Course, emphasizing its role in preparing senior civil servants for effective public policy formulation and implementation. He described the book as a significant record of the college’s historical heritage.

Earlier, author Kiran Khurshid presented an overview of the book, which features a rich collection of historical and colored photographs and documents the evolution of the course from its first to its 122nd batch. Attendees were also introduced to the book through a documentary screening.

The ceremony concluded with a visit to the newly constructed block of the college and the Sadequain Gallery.