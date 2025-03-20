Book launch of Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' held at NSPP

A book launch of 'Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' comprising artwork of renowned painter Sadequain was held at National School of Public Policy (NSPP) here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A book launch of 'Sadequain Gallery: An Ode to the Artist' comprising artwork of renowned painter Sadequain was held at National school of Public Policy (NSPP) here on Thursday.

National School of Public Policy Rector Dr Ijaz Munir shed light on the life and artwork of Sadequain and apprised the participants about the Sadequain's association with National School of Public Policy.

He said that officers from civil services had always respected art and patronized it.

Sadequain remained guest of National School of Public Policy from 1976 to 1986. Principal NH Jafri conserved 32 'Funparay' of Surah Rehman in the college while Azmat Ali Ranjha performed the work of decorating these 'Funparay'.

Rector Dr Ijaz Munir organized a tremendous gallery consisting of these 'Funparay'.

Pakistan Administrative Services Officer Kiran Khurshid compiled much anticipated book on the original paintings, shedding light on the extraordinary collection of calligraphic paintings by the legendary artist.

The newly released book showcases high-quality images of the original paintings of Sadequain besides providing insights into his creative journey, themes, and techniques, he added.

He further said, "It serves as a valuable resource for art enthusiasts, historians, and researchers who seek to understand the depth of his work and his profound influence on calligraphic art in Pakistan."

Dr Ijaz Munir appreciated Kiran Khurshid for compiling the book and expressed his pride in bringing Sadequain’s art back into the public eye.

“Sadequain’s paintings are an invaluable part of our cultural heritage. It is our responsibility to preserve and celebrate his contributions. This book is an extension of our commitment to honoring his legacy,” he stated.

He further said that the publication of this book marks a momentous landmark in the conservation and promotion of Pakistani art.

Dr Ijaz Munir said that the book is tribute to the matchless artistic brilliance of the legendary painter and is expected to garner widespread interest from both local and international art communities. Program was attended by senior civil servants and the leading personalities from the academia and arts fraternity. Among the speakers, Saleema Hashmi, F. S. Aijazuddin and Ejaz Anwar applauded this commendable step by the leading institution.