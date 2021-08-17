UrduPoint.com

Book Launch On ESUP 60th Anniversary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Book launch on ESUP 60th anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :English Speaking Union of Pakistan would launch a book to mark its 60th anniversary, here on August 24 with Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the chief guest.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab is the City Administrator, Spokesman to Sindh Government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law.

The programme would start by 5.00 p.m. at Beach Luxury Hotel.

ESUP's President Aziz Memon would co-chair this prestigious ceremony, which would also be attended by ESUP National Council members.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Hotel August Government P

Recent Stories

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

29 minutes ago
 France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French c ..

France thanks UAE for helping to evacuate French citizens from Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
 Imposing Any Form of Governance on Afghanistan Is ..

Imposing Any Form of Governance on Afghanistan Is Counterproductive - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 UK Anti-War Activist Blames Western Intervention f ..

UK Anti-War Activist Blames Western Intervention for Current Crisis in Afghanist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.