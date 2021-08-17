Book launch on ESUP 60th anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :English Speaking Union of Pakistan would launch a book to mark its 60th anniversary, here on August 24 with Barrister Murtaza Wahab as the chief guest.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab is the City Administrator, Spokesman to Sindh Government and Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law.

The programme would start by 5.00 p.m. at Beach Luxury Hotel.

ESUP's President Aziz Memon would co-chair this prestigious ceremony, which would also be attended by ESUP National Council members.