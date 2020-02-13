UrduPoint.com
Book Launched Ceremony Held At PUCAR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:58 PM

Book launched ceremony held at PUCAR

A book on short stories titled 'Ratti Gali Ki Larki' by Prof Waseem Jabran was launched under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts and literary society Harf Academy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A book on short stories titled 'Ratti Gali Ki Larki' by Prof Waseem Jabran was launched under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts and literary society Harf academy.

The ceremony was presided over by prominent poet and intellectual Prof Jamil Yousaf.

Dr Nisar Turabi, Farkhanda Shamim, Hameed Qaiser and Fatima Alvi were chief guests of the ceremony which was anchored by Advocate Shaista Ch. Dr Sher Ali, Riffat Waheed and Saleem Akhtar also threw light on life and work of Prof Waseem Jabran.

On the occasion, the speakers termed the short stories by Waseem Jabran contemporary of this era.

They said that future of short story writing was bright.

