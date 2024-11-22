Open Menu

Book Launching Ceremony At Alhamra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A launching ceremony of 'Rangrez', a new collection of short stories by renowned writer, poet, and celebrated fiction author Sophia Bedar, was held at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, on Friday.

Prominent writers and literary figures attended the ceremony. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmad congratulated Sofia Bedar at the inauguration of her new work.

Sofia Bedar thanked Chairman Razi Ahmad and Executive Director Sarah Rashid for their support.

Renowned poet Abbas Tabish fondly remembered Alhamra’s invaluable services. Dr. Tahira Iqbal presided over the event, while other speakers, including Dr. Waheed Rehman Khan, Salma Awan, Dr. Najeeb Jamal, Hamida Shaheen, Bilqis Riaz, Bushra Ijaz, Neelam Ahmed Bashir, Amir Faraz, Shehzad Nayar, and Amina Mufti, praised Sophia Bedar’s work.

Sofia Bedar remarked that the past was for writing, the future was for pondering, and the present was for living.

