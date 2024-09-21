Open Menu

Book Launching Ceremony At Besant Hall Postponed

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Book Launching ceremony at Besant Hall postponed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Book launch event scheduled for Sunday 22nd September 2024 ay Besant Hall cultural centre has been postponed,

The Director Besant Hall Cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Saturday that due to unavoidable circumstances book launching ceremony featuring the Minister for education Syed Sardar Ali Shah has been postponed.

She further said that new dares will be communicated soon.

