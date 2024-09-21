Book Launching Ceremony At Besant Hall Postponed
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 11:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The Book launch event scheduled for Sunday 22nd September 2024 ay Besant Hall cultural centre has been postponed,
The Director Besant Hall Cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Saturday that due to unavoidable circumstances book launching ceremony featuring the Minister for education Syed Sardar Ali Shah has been postponed.
She further said that new dares will be communicated soon.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiri diaspora community protests in Geneva, demands UN intervention against human rights abuses1 minute ago
-
AJK Govt allocates Rs10 billion for social protection fund to support vulnerable citizens11 minutes ago
-
Dr Musadik visits YanChang petroleum to strengthen energy cooperation1 hour ago
-
Governor KP discusses political strategy with party's leadership1 hour ago
-
Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas.1 hour ago
-
PML-N KP spokesman terms PTI’s Lahore public meeting a flop show2 hours ago
-
PTI's anti-state rhetoric defeated as Punjab turns its back: Spokesperson Punjab2 hours ago
-
Conference emphasizes following teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for success2 hours ago
-
Former Advisor to CM Sindh arrested in narcotics case2 hours ago
-
No appointments in Rescue 1122 currently: Spokesman2 hours ago
-
Lahore sees low turnout at PTI rally: Uzma Bukhari2 hours ago
-
Men's Marathon race starts on Sunday (today) at Gilgit2 hours ago