Book Launching Ceremony Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:54 PM

Book launching ceremony held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :A book launching ceremony on "Mehwar-e-Do Jahan" by senior poet Naseem-e-Sahar was held under auspices of the Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with Halqa Ilam o Adab Pakistan.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar while Khawar Ijaz, Dr Farhat Abbas, Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad were the chief guests and Sharfudin Shafi was among the guest of honor of the evening.

President Halqa Ilam o Adab Arif Farhad hosted the function.

Dr. Ehsan Akbar said that the Hamdo o Naat written by Naseem Sehar were written with full devotion and at a strong level adding he has emerged as a strong poet of Hamd o Naat.

On this occasion, Naseem Sehar also presented selected poems of his new composition to the audience and got much appreciation from the audience.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that in the book, Naseem Sahar has presented his love for Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a new way, which will be liked by his fans.

Dozens of people from literary circles attended the book launching ceremony.

