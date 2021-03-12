UrduPoint.com
Book Launching Ceremony Held

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research ,Syed Fakhr Imam on Friday said Usman Khan Usman as researcher and poet highlighted the issues of human life in his poetry.

He expressed these views in a book launching ceremony titled "Sheesha-e-Dil" by Muhammad Usman Khan Usman, arranged by literary organization 'Kohsar Adbi Forum' in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The book launching ceremony presided over by Prof. Maqsood Jaffery while Dr. Nisar Turabi and Shazia Akbar were the guests of honor. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, attended the ceremony.

Syed Fakhra Imam said that the part of Usman Khan's poetry which deal with personalities was the most important personality of Quaid-e-Azam. He said that the book had also been written with reference to the constitution.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, said that in this collection of poems, Usman Khan Usman presented the history of the country and abroad beautifully through his observations.

He also mentioned the leading leaders of the Muslim Ummah and paid homage to literary personalities.

He said that Usman Khan Usman had inspired the new generation to struggle in life through his poetry,said in a Press Release issued here.

Prof. Maqsood Jafari said that Muhammad Usman Khan Usman's poetry collection "Sheesha-e-Dil" was important that gave a clear picture of human affairs.

"His poetry has many colors which are the colors of truth.

In his poetry, the colors of devotion are prominent in Salam, Manqabat, Hamd and Naat," he added.

Dr. Nisar Turabi said that pain made poetry and life.

Usman Khan Usman was one of those people who had the pain of human beings, he added.

In "Sheesha-e-Dil", an expression of boundless love is shown to the people of allegiance.

Shazia Akbar said that the element of thematic diversity was prominent in the poetry of Usman Khan Usman.

Farkhunda Shamim said that Usman Khan Usman had given a new color and harmony to 'Rasai' literature.

Kashif Irfan said that Usman Khan Usman was closer to the classical tradition but the modern color was also prominent in his poetry.

Jameel Yousuf said that Usman Khan Usman hadd beautifully incorporated daily human affairs in his poetry.

Jabbar Mirza said that Usman Khan Usman was a man who valued time. People who save time are the 'Sheesha-e-Dil'.

Ashraf Javed said that Usman Khan Usman had presented the concept of spirituality, literature and ideal state in his poetry.

Ghazanfar Mehdi said "More than the poetry of Usman Khan Usman, I have read his caste. He was a man of high character."Irfan Jameel said the credit for bringing this collection of poems "Sheesha-e-Dil" went to Muhammad Irfan Khan, the blessed son of Usman Khan Usman.

Mohammad Irfan Khan said that the poetry collection of my late father "Sheesha-e-Dil" 's poetry was about changing the system. He thanked all the participants for coming.

