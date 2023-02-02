Book launching ceremony held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A book launching ceremony 'Jan-e-Shoridah' written by Dr Khurram Altaf was held at Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad here on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch was chief guest.

Dr Prof Shabir Ahmed Qadri, Zafar Ajmi, Khawar Jillani and Dr Majid Mushtaq expressed their views about the book.

Assistant Director Arts Council Asad Hayyat Nol, and others were present on the occasion.