Book Launching Ceremony Held At Alhamra
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The launching ceremony of book "Dear Mr. Jinnah", written by former bureaucrat Salman Farooqui, was held at Alhamra here on Tuesday.
Syed Babar Ali chaired the ceremony with prominent personalities Razi Ahmed, Ijaz Nabi, Shakeel Durrani, Mujeebur Rehman Shami and DG WCLA Kamran Lashari.
Salman Farooqui was highly acknowledged by the delegates, guest speakers and other participants on account for his excellent work. Salman Farooqui's art and personality were discussed in the event. The speakers said that realism and modernism were prominent in Farooqui's work.
The panelists discussed Salman Farooqui's personal and social life as well as his art and personality.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM reviews health related initiatives, orders early completion of ongoing projects2 minutes ago
-
Clean energy sources rise during July-March 20242 minutes ago
-
Farmers to be provided tractors on subsidy under green tractor scheme: Agri minister2 minutes ago
-
City sizzles as mercury reaches 44°C12 minutes ago
-
NHA portfolio comprises 123 projects with Rs 156.50 bln allocation: Economic Survey12 minutes ago
-
PIA completes pre-Hajj operation12 minutes ago
-
Sohail Jabbar Malik appointed as Special Judge on deputation basis12 minutes ago
-
Govt to present over Rs18 trillion national budget on Wednesday12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan exceeds mitigation efforts resulting 8.7% reduction in GHG emissions12 minutes ago
-
Conference on enhancing regional connectivity held22 minutes ago
-
Oil demand declines in nine months of FY 2023-2422 minutes ago
-
22,000 bikes to be delivered under PM's Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women's Mobility22 minutes ago