Book Launching Ceremony Held At Alhamra

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Book launching ceremony held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The launching ceremony of book "Dear Mr. Jinnah", written by former bureaucrat Salman Farooqui, was held at Alhamra here on Tuesday.

Syed Babar Ali chaired the ceremony with prominent personalities Razi Ahmed, Ijaz Nabi, Shakeel Durrani, Mujeebur Rehman Shami and DG WCLA Kamran Lashari.

Salman Farooqui was highly acknowledged by the delegates, guest speakers and other participants on account for his excellent work. Salman Farooqui's art and personality were discussed in the event. The speakers said that realism and modernism were prominent in Farooqui's work.

The panelists discussed Salman Farooqui's personal and social life as well as his art and personality.

