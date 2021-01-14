UrduPoint.com
Book Launching Ceremony Held At Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The book lunching ceremony of "Safeer Naqad -o- Nazar" written by Dr Farhat Abbas was held at Punjab Arts Council in collaboration with Halq-e-Ilam Adab Pakistan.

Prof. Ehsan Akbar presided over the event while Mr. Jabbar Mirza and Ms. Abida Taqi participated in the function as special guests. Mr. Rehman Hafeez and Dr. Sher Ali were the guests of honour.

Dr.

Ehsan Akbar said that Safeer Naqad -o- Nazar is a strong and powerful book in every respect.

The articles are based on a unique style, which attract attention, he added.

Arif Farhad presented the award to Dr. Farhat Abbas on behalf of the circle of knowledge and literature for declaring Safeer Naqad -o- Nazar as the best critical work of the year 2020.

A large number of people belonging to the field of literature participated in the event.

