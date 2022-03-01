UrduPoint.com

Book Launching Ceremony Held At IIUI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Department of Law of the Faculty of Shariah and Law (FSL) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Tuesday organized a launching ceremony of book on "Arbitration Law of Pakistan" by Dr. Ikram Ullah, Assistant Professor of Law Department.

On the occasion Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge Islamabad High Court and Justice Jawad Hassan, Judge Lahore High Court were present in the book launch ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Addressing the participants Justice Miangul Hassan explained about the arbitration law, its significance for Pakistan and the way it could be improved.

Justice Jawad Hassan emphasized the need to establish an arbitration center in IIUI.

The book launching ceremony was also attended by Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President (Academics), Dr. Ataullah Faizi, Dean, Faculty of Shariah & Law, IIUI, Male and female Senior Professors of Shariah & Law Faculty, faculty members, renowned personalities of the legal fraternity and a large number of law students from Faculty of Shariah and Law of the university.

At the end of session the Judges answered the questions from the participants on the subject of arbitration law. They congratulated Dr. Ikram Ullah on achieving this milestone with an important contribution for law practitioners and students of law through this book.

They opined that appropriate and up-to-date teaching material to train future legal scholars and practitioners of Law in Pakistan was the need of hour.

In the end, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President (Academic), IIUI presented shields and gift of books to the judges. Later they also visited the picture gallery of Islamic Research Institute (IRI) at old campus of the university.

>