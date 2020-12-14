Book launching ceremony held at PUCAR

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

The launching ceremony of the book "Kharame Khama" by famous poet and critic Dr. Farhat Abbas held under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) in collaboration with 'Halqa Ilem-e-Adab' Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The launching ceremony of the book "Kharame Khama" by famous poet and critic Dr. Farhat Abbas held under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) in collaboration with 'Halqa Ilem-e-Adab' Pakistan.

The ceremony was presided over by the Chairman academy of Literatures, Pakistan Dr. Yousuf Khushk, while special guests of the function were Dr. Munawar Hashmi and Dr. Shafiq Asif.

Ms. Samina Gul and Ms. Bushra Saeed attended the function as the guests of honor.

Dr. Farhat Abbas addressing the participants said, "We have a deep connection with literature and poets of the Sub-Continent conveyed their message to the world through literature.

The identity of any strong society is its rich literature and fine arts. " Director Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed said, "The young generation is far from literature. We can educate our young generation, only by writing good literature." Dr. Farhat Abbas's new book on youth opened new avenues of literature, he added.

At the end, he thanked the special guest and other participants.

A large number of people from the field of literature attended the book launching ceremony.

