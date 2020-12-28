UrduPoint.com
Book Launching Ceremony Of 'Mehwar-e-Do Jahan' Held At PUCAR

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A launching ceremony of the book "Mehwar-e-Do Jahan" by senior poet Naseem-e-Sahar was held here under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with 'Halqa Ilam-o-Adab' Pakistan.

The ceremony was presided over by Prof Dr Ehsan Akbar while Khawar Ijaz, Dr Farhat Abbas and Dr Arshad Mehmood Nashad were chief guests and Sharfudin Shafi was among the guest of honour.

President 'Halqa Ilam-o-Adab' Arif Farhad hosted the function.

Prof. Dr. Ehsan Akbar said that the 'Hamdo and Naat' written by Naseem Sehar were full of devotion and written on a strong level.

Naseem Sehar has emerged as a strong poet of 'Hamdo Naat', he added.

On this occasion, Naseem Sehar also presented selected poems of his new composition to the audience and got much appreciation from them.

Director Arts Council, Waqar Ahmed said that intellectual thinking would help us to express ourselves. The new book with 'Hamdo Naat' is a gift for the new generation.

In the book, Naseem Sahar has presented his love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in a new way, which will be liked by the readers.

Dozens of people from literary circles attended the book lunching ceremony.

