Book Launching Ceremony Of 'Phool Se Lipti Aag' Held

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:42 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts in collaboration with Halqa Ilam-o-Adab Pakistan arranged a launching ceremony of the book 'Phool se Lipti Aag' by Khalid Mehmood Malik.

The ceremony was presided over by international fame poet and intellectual Iftikhar Arif while senior poet Naseem-e-Saher and Dr Farhat Abbas were chief guests while Dr Abid Sial was guest of honor of the ceremony.

Addressing at the occasion, Iftikhar Arif said that poetry was the name of sensitive feelings and the poetry of Khalid Mehmood was also in the phase of transition.

Naseem-e-Saher and Dr Farhat Abbas said that poetry had its important place in literature.

Khalid Mehmood expressed many difficult things in the form of poems in a very beautiful way. A large number of people belonging to the literary circles were present at the event.

