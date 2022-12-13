Book 'Muhammad (PBUH) in Modern Times' launched

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The launching ceremony of a book titled "Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Modern Times" by renowned writer Uxi Mufti was held at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), here, on Tuesday.

The ceremony was organized in collaboration with the Literary Organization Zaavia.

Renowned literary personality Iftikhar Arif presided over the inaugural ceremony, while Chairman PAL Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk graced the occasion as a guest of honour.

Talking about the book Uxi Mufti said that the "teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon of light for humanity".

He said that the book would provide accurate information about the different aspects of the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to make their concepts clear.

Prominent scholars including Dr. Khalid Masood, Justice Dr. Muhammad Al-Ghazali, Mohammad Hameed Shahid, Professor Dr. Najeeba Arif and Sara Shahab also expressed their views about the book.