Book "Nisf Sadi Ka Qissa" to be launched on Jan 5 at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launched book "Nisf Sadi Ka Qissa" based on 50 years of practical life experiences and observations and memoirs of former Executive Director of Arts Council Shamim Alam on January 5 at 5 pm Auditorium-II.

The event will be presided over by prominent educationist and former vice chancellor of University of Karachi Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui while the keynote address will be delivered by the President Arts Council.