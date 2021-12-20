UrduPoint.com

Book On 100 Personalities From Pakistan Movement Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:06 PM

Book on 100 personalities from Pakistan Movement launched

A book about 100 prominent personalities of the Pakistan Movement was unveiled at an event here at Ghotvi Hall of Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A book about 100 prominent personalities of the Pakistan Movement was unveiled at an event here at Ghotvi Hall of Islamia University.

The book is written by renowned educationist, researcher and intellectual, former principal of Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur, Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said in his presidential address that Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui's book includes the lives of these great leaders as well as all the benefactors of Tehreek-e-Pakistan whose part and efforts are unknown to our new generation.

It is imperative for the next generation to be able to benefit from these illustrious personalities' contributions and thoughts in the context of Pakistan's stability. Syed Tabish Alwari, a prominent intellectual, political, and social figure, described Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui as a defender and soldier of Pakistani ideology, saying that he was playing his role in the propagation of Pakistani ideology .

Dean Faculty of Arts, Prof Dr Javed Hassan Chandio said the book contains essays on 100 prominent personalities. There is a caravan involved in the establishment of Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Pakistan. "There are many more personalities that our new generation needs to know about", he said.

Dean Faculty of Law Prof Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani in his address said that with the publication of this book he has got details of the lives of many personalities whose Names were heard but their details were not yet known to the people.

Renowned columnist Prof Dr Naseem Shahid described the book as a public reference to the history of Pakistan. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, Assistant Prof Safdar Hussain Department of Political Science and former President Bahawalpur Press Club Naseer Ahmad Nasir also addressed the event.

The unveiling ceremony was hosted by Agha Sadaf Mehdi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur Nasir Event All From

Recent Stories

Sale of Christmas trees surges in city

Sale of Christmas trees surges in city

24 seconds ago
 Spanish Oil Firm Repsol to Sell Stakes to Russian ..

Spanish Oil Firm Repsol to Sell Stakes to Russian Partner Gazprom Neft - Reports

26 seconds ago
 Brussels Airlines Cancel 50% of Flights as Strike ..

Brussels Airlines Cancel 50% of Flights as Strike Action Begins - Reports

28 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks end sharply lower 20th Dec, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end sharply lower 20th Dec, 2021

29 seconds ago
 JUIF's Irfanullah wins Tehsil Wazir Bannu

JUIF's Irfanullah wins Tehsil Wazir Bannu

4 minutes ago
 Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's lef ..

Economic, political troubles ahead for Chile's leftist president-elect

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.