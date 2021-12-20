Book on 100 personalities from Pakistan Movement launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A book about 100 prominent personalities of the Pakistan Movement was unveiled at an event here at Ghotvi Hall of Islamia University.

The book is written by renowned educationist, researcher and intellectual, former principal of Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur, Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob said in his presidential address that Prof Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui's book includes the lives of these great leaders as well as all the benefactors of Tehreek-e-Pakistan whose part and efforts are unknown to our new generation.

It is imperative for the next generation to be able to benefit from these illustrious personalities' contributions and thoughts in the context of Pakistan's stability. Syed Tabish Alwari, a prominent intellectual, political, and social figure, described Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqui as a defender and soldier of Pakistani ideology, saying that he was playing his role in the propagation of Pakistani ideology .

Dean Faculty of Arts, Prof Dr Javed Hassan Chandio said the book contains essays on 100 prominent personalities. There is a caravan involved in the establishment of Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Pakistan. "There are many more personalities that our new generation needs to know about", he said.

Dean Faculty of Law Prof Dr Aftab Hussain Gillani in his address said that with the publication of this book he has got details of the lives of many personalities whose Names were heard but their details were not yet known to the people.

Renowned columnist Prof Dr Naseem Shahid described the book as a public reference to the history of Pakistan. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Rubina Bhatti, Assistant Prof Safdar Hussain Department of Political Science and former President Bahawalpur Press Club Naseer Ahmad Nasir also addressed the event.

The unveiling ceremony was hosted by Agha Sadaf Mehdi.