Book On APS Terrorist Attack Launched

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :A book titled 'Wafa Ki Tasveero' about the terrorist attack on Army Public school (APS) Peshawar was launched here on Saturday.

The book has been authored by Muhammad Aslam Shahzada.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Additional Commissioner Coordination Muhammad Imran Raza Abbas said the APS Peshawar attack on Dec 16, 2014 was one of the most tragic incidents in the history of Pakistan. Sympathising with the parents of martyred students, he said that after seven years of the tragedy, every Pakistani feels the pain of the incident along with their parents. He said "we must laud the book 'Wafa Ki Tasveero' which has compiled and documented this tragedy for the coming generations".

FCCI Senior Vice President Imran Mahmood Sheikh said the attack on schoolchildren created hatred against terrorists and united the nation.

He appreciated Muhammad Aslam Shahzada and said that his book would keep fresh the courage and valour of the nation to continue to fight against terrorism.

Children from different schools delivered speeches to highlight the fortitude of the martyred children and their parents.

Later, SVP Imran Mahmood Sheikh presented a cash prize of Rs 5,000 to a young orator for delivering a beautiful speech.

He, along with Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, also presented the FCCI shield to Muhammad Imran Raza Abbas, while certificates were distributed among the speakers and children.

