Book on 'Belt And Road Initiative Emerging World Order’ launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Department of International Relations at the University of Karachi here on Wednesday hosted the launching ceremony of the book titled 'Belt and Road Initiative

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Department of International Relations at the University of Karachi here on Wednesday hosted the launching ceremony of the book titled 'Belt and Road Initiative: Emerging World Order,' written by the renowned scholar Professor Dr. Talat Ayesha Wizarat.

In the welcome note, Chairman of the Department of International Relations, Dr. Naeem Ahmed stated that as part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan can overcome new regional challenges by exploring opportunities and reaping the benefits in the coming years through connectivity projects.

He said that the CPEC guaranteed Pakistan's economic development and pointed out that today, the rise of China was an undeniable fact due to its ever-expanding market, technological advancements extending beyond outer space and, most importantly, military advancements.

He congratulated Dr. Talat A. Wizarat on writing such a wonderful book and noted that it would be a valuable contribution to the existing literature.

The honorable guest speakers and participants present at the ceremony not only agreed on the importance of the BRI project but also referred to this book as a major contribution to the literature available on the particular topic, especially from a Pakistani perspective.

Guest speaker Dr. Rizwan Zeb, a Professor at Air War College, mentioned that the book's aim was to understand the BRI.

He added that the main argument of the book was that if the BRI succeeded in creating a new pattern of economic and political interaction between developed states and third-world states, it would result in the emergence of a new world order.

He stated that the book provided a detailed and extensive examination of the BRI project, focusing on its centrality and the emergence of China as a global power.

Dr. Talat A. Wizarat expressed her concern that, among other issues and challenges, terrorism posed a very serious threat to the BRI. She emphasized that the BRI was not a project that benefited only a small group of investors but rather a venture that would benefit common people, providing them with job opportunities and investments.

She hoped for the kind of support from the BRI and CPEC that would provide these benefits to the common people and noted that no development is meaningful unless it includes consideration of the people. Pakistan stands a good chance to attract these benefits, she added. She said that adversaries were the serious threat using hybrid warfare in order stop development and progress of BRI and CPEC.

Later, Dr. Shaista Tabbassum, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, added that most students and academics had been provided with literature from a Western perspective. However, this book titled 'Belt and Road Initiative: Emerging World Order' represented a new study from Pakistan's perspective. She described it as a political study that adds new dimensions and perspectives within the context of China and Pakistan.