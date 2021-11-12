Book on 'Bhanbhore' need of the hour: Syed Sardar Shah

Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Shah on Friday said that a comprehensive book on 'Bhanbhore' was need of the hour

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and education Syed Sardar Shah on Friday said that a comprehensive book on 'Bhanbhore' was need of the hour.

He said that his department was committed to getting all the research work published currently scattered into different research journals.

He stated this while speaking to Head of the Italian Team and Scientific Director of joint Pakistani-Italian Archaeological Mission of Bhanbore Sindh Prof. Valeria Fiorani Piacentini, and Field Director of the Mission Mr. Simone Mantellini, who called on him at his office here. The Director General Antiquities and Archeology Sindh, Manzoor Ahmed Kanasiro was also present on the occasion.

Syed Sardar Shah said that the detailed work on the establishment of Institute of Heritage and Scientific Research at Bhanbhore was underway.

He said that his department had already submitted a dossiers of Nangarparkar and Bhanbhor at UNESCO for their inclusion in the list of world heritage sites.

He said, 'We have established a translation bureau to get the Sindh related works of different languages translated into Sindhi language or the works done in Sindhi language translated into English ,' he said.

Prof. Valeria Fiorani Piacentini said that she was personally doing her archeological research in the region since decades, and had found much evidences of the relations between Makran and Sindh, and even their width and breadth till Jewani.

She said that the archeological mission had begun the excavation season 2021, and it would complete in the last week of December 2021.

She said that the excavation season would conclude with an awareness session wherein all the technical details and findings of the excavation would be made public.

Prof. Valeria said that this year the mission was concentrating upon the environmental and marine sides of the excavation.

While appreciating the hospitality of Sindh, she said that the civilization and history of the Sindh province was quite similar to Rome.

The Minister Syed Sardar Shah lauded the mission about the joint efforts of Sindh and Italy in the related fields, especially Archeology under the supervision of Professor Valeria, that has been fruitful in bringing out many new explorations from the site of Banbhore. They also discussed the matters related to the mutual interest.

Later, the Minister presented rare books on the history of Sindh to them.