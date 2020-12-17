UrduPoint.com
Book On Cross-Strait Relations Launched At Academic Forum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Book on cross-Strait relations launched at academic forum

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :A book recounting the development of relations between the mainland and Taiwan from 1979 to 2019 has been published by a mainland publishing house.

The book was launched at an academic seminar held Wednesday in Beijing.

More than 100 scholars and experts on cross-Strait relations from over 40 universities and Taiwan-related research institutes attended the event.

Comprising 15 chapters, the book offers an in-depth analysis of the history of cross-Strait relations over the last four decades and explores the characteristics of the development of ties.

The book was highly recommended by the participants, saying it contains a strategic study on the development path of cross-Strait relations in the new era.

