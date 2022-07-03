UrduPoint.com

Book On Lab Techniques In Hematology, Transfusion Medicine Launched

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Book on lab techniques in Hematology, Transfusion Medicine launched

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 03 (APP):A boot titled 'Lab. Techniques in Hematology and Transfusion Medicine' – a marvelous piece of latest studies in medical sciences related to the laboratory techniques harmonious to the need of the modern age -- was launched here on Sunday at a ceremony hosted by Head of Pathology Department at Div.HQ Teaching Hospital, Mirpur Dr. Zahida Qasim.

Ex Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan was the chief guest while Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chauhan, and DIG Police Mirpur Division graced the ceremony as the guests of honor.

The ceremony was attended by a larger number of male and female doctors, students of local and other medical colleges of AJK, and senior serving and retired civil and military officials.

The book was a collective outburst of high intellect and pen also containing their vast experience and studies in the field of Pathology by the specialists including Dr. Usman Waheed (PhD), Prof. Dr. Zahida Qasim (MBBS, DCP, MPhil), Dr. Noor e Saba (MBBS, MPH, M.Phil) and Dr. Akhlaaq Wazeer (M.Phil).

