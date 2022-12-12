Book on life of Holy Prophet PBUH to be launched on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The launching ceremony of a book titled "Muhammad in Modern Times" by renowned writer Uxi Mufti will be held at the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be organized in collaboration with the Literary Organization Zaavia.

Renowned literary personality, Iftikhar Arif will preside over the inaugural ceremony while Chairman PAL Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk will grace the occasion as a guest of honour.

Prominent scholars including Dr.

Khalid Masood, Justice Dr. Muhammad Al-Ghazali, Mohammad Hameed Shahid, Professor Dr. Najeeba Arif and Sara Shahab would express their views about the book.

Talking to APP, the writer said that the teaching of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon of light for humanity.

Mufti said that the book will provide accurate information about the different aspects of the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to make their concepts clear.