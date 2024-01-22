Book on local govts launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Department of Sociology and Gender Studies of University of Home Economics hosted a launch of

the book “The Case of Local Governments” by Salman Abid.

The launching ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Shahid Muneer, Chairperson PHEC, Prof. Dr. Faleeha

Zahra Kazmi, Dr. Amjad Magsi, Batool Rajput and the author.

Addressing the students, Dr. Shahid Munir underscored the pivotal role

of local governments in Balochistan, emphasizing their potential to

ensure peace and development. He advocated for the devolution of power

to the local level, asserting that such a system promotes community

participation in decision-making processes across Pakistan. Dr. Munir

expressed the belief that implementing local government systems in

Balochistan could effectively address security concerns, contributing to

the region's overall stability.

Additionally, he highlighted the potential for enhancing revenue systems

in major cities through the governance model of local governments across

the provinces.

Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi emphasized the administrative efficacy of local

government structures in resolving citizen and rural population issues

at the grassroots level.

Commending Salman Abid's book, she noted its detailed examination of

local government systems in developed countries, illustrating how such

systems accelerate development work at the local level.

Salman Abid, the author, stressed the need for political parties to

implement the Constitution of Pakistan, providing political

representation to women. He highlighted the significance of local

government systems as a solution to Pakistan's developmental and

administrative challenges.

Salman Abid reminded the attendees that major political parties had

previously agreed in 2006, as part of the Charter of Democracy, to

implement the local government system in Article 10, though its

effective implementation remained elusive

Dr. Amjad Magsi, in his address, echoed the sentiment that centralized

governance from Islamabad creates administrative challenges.

He called for immediate measures from the government after

the upcoming elections to implement local governments in accordance with

the Constitution, offering a solution to the burgeoning problems faced

by Pakistan's growing population.