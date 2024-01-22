Book On Local Govts Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Department of Sociology and Gender Studies of University of Home Economics hosted a launch of
the book “The Case of Local Governments” by Salman Abid.
The launching ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Shahid Muneer, Chairperson PHEC, Prof. Dr. Faleeha
Zahra Kazmi, Dr. Amjad Magsi, Batool Rajput and the author.
Addressing the students, Dr. Shahid Munir underscored the pivotal role
of local governments in Balochistan, emphasizing their potential to
ensure peace and development. He advocated for the devolution of power
to the local level, asserting that such a system promotes community
participation in decision-making processes across Pakistan. Dr. Munir
expressed the belief that implementing local government systems in
Balochistan could effectively address security concerns, contributing to
the region's overall stability.
Additionally, he highlighted the potential for enhancing revenue systems
in major cities through the governance model of local governments across
the provinces.
Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi emphasized the administrative efficacy of local
government structures in resolving citizen and rural population issues
at the grassroots level.
Commending Salman Abid's book, she noted its detailed examination of
local government systems in developed countries, illustrating how such
systems accelerate development work at the local level.
Salman Abid, the author, stressed the need for political parties to
implement the Constitution of Pakistan, providing political
representation to women. He highlighted the significance of local
government systems as a solution to Pakistan's developmental and
administrative challenges.
Salman Abid reminded the attendees that major political parties had
previously agreed in 2006, as part of the Charter of Democracy, to
implement the local government system in Article 10, though its
effective implementation remained elusive
Dr. Amjad Magsi, in his address, echoed the sentiment that centralized
governance from Islamabad creates administrative challenges.
He called for immediate measures from the government after
the upcoming elections to implement local governments in accordance with
the Constitution, offering a solution to the burgeoning problems faced
by Pakistan's growing population.
