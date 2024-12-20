Book On Pakistan’s Cultural, Architectural Legacy Launched
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, celebrated Pakistan’s rich artistic and architectural heritage by launching the book "Documenting National Art Gallery Pakistan" by the distinguished architect, poet, and artist Naeem Pasha. The Alhamra Adabi Baithak event attracted art, literature, and architecture luminaries.
During an engaging session, Naeem Pasha reflected on his illustrious career: "My work bridges the vast expanse between traditional and modern architecture. I have endeavored to remain true to my craft, and I hope future generations find inspiration in my journey. Establishing the National Art Gallery was a cherished dream, and its realization marks a historic achievement.”
The event was honored by the presence of Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi. Chairman Razi Ahmed praised Naeem Pasha’s unparalleled dedication, saying, “His work represents an extraordinary 27-year journey of preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage.
It is a testament to his enduring passion and commitment.”
Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi stated, "At Alhamra, we are proud to celebrate and promote Pakistan's artistic and architectural heritage. Naeem Pasha's work exemplifies the passion and commitment that drives our mission.
Renowned architect Kamil Khan Mumtaz lauded the book and its creator, describing Pasha’s efforts as “A masterful tribute to resilience, vision, and the preservation of cultural identity. His approach is unique and inspiring, offering a new perspective on the significance of our heritage.”
The event also featured thought-provoking contributions from Professor Irshad Burney and other eminent speakers, who commended Pasha’s visionary work. Rising artist Mina Haroon moderated the session, bringing vibrancy and energy to the occasion.
Recent Stories
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LDA launches sustainable development projects in Gulberg Scheme1 minute ago
-
CJP visits Rahimyar Khan jail1 minute ago
-
PFA shuts spice unit1 minute ago
-
SABS University achieves global recognition in UI GreenMetric rankings1 minute ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims reach Katas Raj1 minute ago
-
UVAS condolence references1 minute ago
-
Book on Pakistan’s cultural, architectural legacy launched2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's SDG efforts earn praise from UN, China, global leaders, says NA speaker11 minutes ago
-
CM chairs performance review meeting of Rawalpindi division11 minutes ago
-
PU ASA congratulates VC for historic initiatives11 minutes ago
-
Alhamra stature to be elevated: Tauqeer Kazmi11 minutes ago
-
PU Broadcasting Deptt. organizes film festival11 minutes ago