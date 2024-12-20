Book on Pakistan’s cultural, architectural legacy launched

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, celebrated Pakistan’s rich artistic and architectural heritage by launching the book "Documenting National Art Gallery Pakistan" by the distinguished architect, poet, and artist Naeem Pasha. The Alhamra Adabi Baithak event attracted art, literature, and architecture luminaries.

During an engaging session, Naeem Pasha reflected on his illustrious career: "My work bridges the vast expanse between traditional and modern architecture. I have endeavored to remain true to my craft, and I hope future generations find inspiration in my journey. Establishing the National Art Gallery was a cherished dream, and its realization marks a historic achievement.”

The event was honored by the presence of Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi. Chairman Razi Ahmed praised Naeem Pasha’s unparalleled dedication, saying, “His work represents an extraordinary 27-year journey of preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage.

It is a testament to his enduring passion and commitment.”

Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi stated, "At Alhamra, we are proud to celebrate and promote Pakistan's artistic and architectural heritage. Naeem Pasha's work exemplifies the passion and commitment that drives our mission.

Renowned architect Kamil Khan Mumtaz lauded the book and its creator, describing Pasha’s efforts as “A masterful tribute to resilience, vision, and the preservation of cultural identity. His approach is unique and inspiring, offering a new perspective on the significance of our heritage.”

The event also featured thought-provoking contributions from Professor Irshad Burney and other eminent speakers, who commended Pasha’s visionary work. Rising artist Mina Haroon moderated the session, bringing vibrancy and energy to the occasion.