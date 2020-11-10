UrduPoint.com
Book On Pir Sibghatullah Shah To Be Launched On Nov 14

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Book on Pir Sibghatullah Shah to be launched on Nov 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A book titled 'Defying Colonial State Power - The court Martial Execution of Pir Sibghatullah Shah (Soreh Badshah)' would be launched on November 14, (Saturday).

The launching ceremony would be held at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The book is written by Aftab Nabi and compiled and edited by Lutaf Mangrio.

This book is published by Soreh Badshah Study Circle.

