Book On Poetic Verses 'Zeest' Launched At RAC

Sun 25th August 2019 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A launching ceremony of the book 'Zeest' by late Ahsan Ashraf was arranged here on Sunday under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) which was based on poetic verses.

According to the RAC spokesman, the launching ceremony was addressed by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Malik Umer Hayat, Sharjil Ashraf, Ch Muhammad Rafiq,Ch Muhammad Rafique and Mian Muhammad Shahzad.

The speakers threw light on the work and personality of Ahsan Ashraf. His poetry having multi-dimension were discussed in detail.



