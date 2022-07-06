UrduPoint.com

Book On Potohari History Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Book on Potohari history launched

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has published a comprehensive book to underscore the history of Potohari literature ahead of Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan.

The purpose of the book was to introduce the genesis of Potohari language at national level and to highlight the literary work of Potohari writers, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said on Wednesday.

"Like other major languages of Pakistan, trend of writing literature in Potohari is not too old but still quality work has been carried out in the language time by time" he added while talking to APP.

Highlighting the features of the book the chairman said the writing piece shed a spotlight on the Potohari literature which had been done so far since the inception of Pakistan in a compact way.

He said Potohari language was as sweet, captivating, deep, full of essence as the Potohar region was and the book "History of Potohari Literature" designed this way which covered all geographical and literary aspect of the region.

Lauding the efforts of renowned novelist and eminent poet Sheraz Tahir Potohari who compiled the book he said writer showed his command on language and intellectual sense amicably while writing the book.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan All

Recent Stories

British HC urges Pakistanis to apply for UK visa a ..

British HC urges Pakistanis to apply for UK visa at earliest

3 minutes ago
 Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Inst ..

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Instagam

13 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

2 hours ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.