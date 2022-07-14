Book on Potohari history launched

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has published a comprehensive book to highlight the history of Potohari literature ahead of Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan

The purpose of the book was to introduce the genesis of Potohari language at national level and to highlight the literary works of Potohari writers, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said on Thursday.

"Like other major languages of Pakistan, trend of writing literature in Potohari is not too old but still quality work has been written in the language from time to time", he said while talking to APP.

Highlighting main features of the book the chairman said the book shed a light on Potohari literature which has been done so far since the inception of Pakistan in a compact way.

He said Potohari language was as sweet, captivating, deep, full of essence as the Potohar region was and that the book "History of Potohari Literature" was designed in such a way which covered all geographical and literary aspects of the region.

Lauding the efforts of Sheraz Tahir Potohari, a renowned novelist and eminent poet who compiled the book, PAL Chairman said that the writer proved his mettle by demonstrating his command over language and intellectual maturity effortlessly while writing the book.

