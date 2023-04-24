UrduPoint.com

Book On "Top 100 Minorities Heritage Sites Of Pakistan" Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Book on "Top 100 Minorities Heritage Sites of Pakistan" launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Hindu Council's Patron-in-Chief, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani along with the Federal Minister of education & Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has launched the book "Top 100 Minorities Heritage Sites of Pakistan".

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Pakistan Hindu Council's ex-President Raja Assermal Manglani and General Secretary Pakistan Hindu Council Parshotam Ramani were also present at the book launching ceremony, a statement by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said.

The book "Top 100 Minorities Heritage Sites of Pakistan" is a compilation of the 100 historical sites of minorities in Pakistan.

The book gives a detailed description & background of the sites along with pictures.

This book features the sites that have religious, cultural and historical significance for the Pakistani Minorities including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsi, Buddhists and Jain.

It showcases the religious diversity and the historical significance of the Non-Muslims in Pakistan and their contributions.

This book is a compilation of the photo submissions from the "All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest" that was concluded on 31st January 2023.

It was published on 18th April 2023 ("World Heritage Day") Dr Vankwani also shared a short video link uploaded on his Facebook account that also provided a QR code in the video at the 90th second that could be scanned to access the E-Book.

