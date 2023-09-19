Book "Pakistan, Education and 21st Century" launches at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The launch of the book 'Pakistan, Education and 21st Century' by the renowned educationist/former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was held yesterday in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir. Mahmood, while the author of the book, Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was the chief guest.

Vice President of International Islamic University Islamabad, Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Jumani, Head, Department of Education, NUML University, Dr. Wajiha Shahid, Dr. Salmi Nazar from Fatima Jinnah Women University and Dean Faculty of Education AIOU, Dr. Tanzeela Nabil were the guest of honor. Dr. Afshan Huma hosted the event.

The author of the book, Shahid Siddiqui, explained the background of his new book in detail.

He said there is a detailed and reasoned discussion regarding the education system of Pakistan in this book and tried to formulate the current educational trends and possibilities.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood while talking about the book said that this book will be very useful to understand the education system of Pakistan for the people related to the field of education. Very few books have been written on education in Pakistan, we need to include books in our priorities.

The speakers said that the chapters of this book are very relevant, and all the themes relate to each other. It is impossible to leave any chapter incomplete while reading this book.

Each chapter and topic of the book has been described in a purposeful and reasoned way, which is a testament to the creative thinking and ability of the author.

The speakers said that Shahid Siddiqui has been associated with literature for the last two decades and glimpses of humanity and patriotism are prominent in his writings.