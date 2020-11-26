UrduPoint.com
Book Presentation Ceremony Of Irshadnama Held In SC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Book presentation ceremony of Irshadnama held in SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A book presentation ceremony of Irshadnama, an autobiography of former Chief Justice Irshad Hassan Khan was held in Supreme Court on Thursday.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of Supreme Court, graced occasion with their presence, said a press release.

The Chief Justice expressing his views on the book told the Judges that he had gone through the book and had also written foreword of the book.

He said that the autobiography of Justice Irshad Hassan Khan was a great collection of experience and knowledge.

Therefore everyone associated with this profession could make the most of it, he added.

Former Chief Justice Irshad Hassan Khan author of the book gave a brief account of the book. He thanked the Chief Justice and Judges for their time and presented copies of the book to the Chief Justice, Judges and for Supreme Court library.

The Chief Justice and Judges also reciprocated the same.

Pakistan

