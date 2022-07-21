UrduPoint.com

Book Preserving KPK Indigenous Languages Published

Published July 21, 2022

Book preserving KPK indigenous languages published

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has published a detailed book on the origin and development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KPK) regional languages aimed at preserving and promoting the indigenous literature of the province.

The purpose of the book was to highlight the literary work of the regional languages of the province including less spoken languages facing extinction due to little creation of literature, PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk said on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said the avid readers would love to read the book which covered all the literary, critical and development aspects of the major regional languages since the inception of Pakistan including Pahsto, Hindko and Saraiki.

"The book also gives the detailed review of the Palula, Gojri, Shina and Kohistani languages which are less familiar and disappearing due to less publication of the literature. It will help preserving the local literature," he expressed.

Shedding light on the challenges faced by the regional languages of KPK, he said the province was the land of multi-linguistic dialects and quality literature had already been produced during past which needs more attention.

The PAL chairman extended his gratitude to the authors and their team who compiled this book and highlighted the provincial languages through their esteem work.

