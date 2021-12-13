Book reading habit inculcates spirit of humanity, co-existence, respect for everyone: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said books had brought revolutionary changes in the lives of people for a long time and urged the parents to create this habit among their children so that they can understand the country's rich cultural heritage and be proud of it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday said books had brought revolutionary changes in the lives of people for a long time and urged the parents to create this habit among their children so that they can understand the country's rich cultural heritage and be proud of it.

He said this at the opening ceremony of six-day international conference KohaCon 2021 here at the National Library of Pakistan.

The minister urged all Pakistanis of all ages, particularly educational institutions, parents and media, to promote the habit of book reading.

He said that we would have to create reading habit and book loving among our new generation because it is the only way to inculcate the spirit of humanity, co-existence and respect for everyone.

President Koha Pakistan and Chief organizer International Conference KohaCon 2021 Sher Afzal Khan there is need to enhance children's inclination toward books. The inclination towards books should be increased as by reading books it is possible to learn history, language and culture.

Six-day international conference KohaCon 2021 is being organized at National Library of Pakistan.

The conference is a major event in Koha community and attracts many delegates each year from around the world. The main purposes of the annual Koha Conference is to exchange experience in new functionalities, training and bug squashing, promoting collaboration to enhance the use of open source ILS and to encourage new developments in Koha.

The Conference will combine high-quality plenary presentations, case studies, successful projects, major development and social events. Furthermore, the conference will enhance regional, national and international cooperation in respect of knowledge and resource sharing. A large number of National & International Researchers, Practitioners, Academicians and Library and Information Science Professionals will present research papers on the subject cited at the conference.

Around 350 library and Information Science Professionals, IT Professionals, Educationists, Dignitaries and 18 International countries representatives from USA, Canada, India, Turkey, Philiphine, Saudi Arbia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Cypress will participate in the conference from all over the country and abroad.