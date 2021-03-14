UrduPoint.com
Book Reading Vital To Compete With Digital World, Says Secretary Higher Education

Book reading vital to compete with digital world, says Secretary Higher Education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) : |:Secretary Higher Education Department Daud Khan Sunday said that the habit of reading is actually a source of nation's development which could enable the younger generation to compete with digital world.

He was addressing a book-launching-function titled '"Stability of Pakistan" held at Government Superior Science College (GSSC), which was organized by District Youth Affairs.

Two books including 'Ma Gran Laila' written by Pashto poet Abdul Wahab and a book titled 'Da Lolko Pa Atanr Kay' by Station Director Pakhtunkhwa Radi Ansarullah Khilji were launched in the event.

Secretary Daud Khan said that young generation could only compete in the modern era of information technology by attaining proper education so as to achieve rapid progress.

He urged upon the students to study poetry, history and general science in addition to textbooks in order to gain maximum knowledge.

He directed the concerned quarters to make a database of those students interested in poetry and could not afford to print manuscripts, so as to be converted into a book.

Later, Abdul Wahab and Ansarullah Khilji have presented their respective books as gifts to the Secretary Daud Khan.

He has also awarded shields of appreciation to the best performing students and their teachers.

A large number of teachers and students participated in the event. Principal GSSC, Sharif Gul, Principal, IM Sciences Dr. Waqar Hussain Syed, Principal, Hayatabad Degree College Munawar Alam, Principal, Achini Degree College Muhammad Anwar Khattak, Principal of Koh Shah Haider Degree College Bara, Abdul Jabbar, Youth Officer Sardar Muhammad Irfan, and others were also present.

Scholars and poets also addressed on this occasion and highlighted the main themes of their books.

