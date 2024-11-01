Open Menu

Book Review Session Held

November 01, 2024

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Friday organized a book review session titled "Gosha-e-Adab" on the book "Lahore Aik Qause Qazaa" at Wazir Khan Baradari

According to WCLA sources here, during the session, book author Talha Shafiq enlightened the attendees about his research. Moreover, he also shed light on the historical and geographic importance of Lahore aligning it with the rich cultural heritage it possessed.

Meanwhile, other guest speakers including Dr Ali Usman Qasmi and Iqbal Qaiser also presented their insights.

Around 100 students, teachers and other people attended the session.

The Walled City of Lahore DG Kamran Lashari, said, "We are steadfast in our commitment to fostering intellectual and literary exploration of Lahore’s rich cultural and architectural heritage, which we have consistently preserved and promoted through our sustained efforts.

Questions-and-answers session was also held in which participants asked several questions from guest speakers regarding history, culture and architecture of Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has been organizing different literary activities in Wazir Khan Baradari whereas its conservation project is also on board. These literary activities are aimed at reviving the place for public use under the official supervision of Walled City of Lahore Authority.

