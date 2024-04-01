Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Poets ,intellectuals and writers has said that national freedom was linked with freedom of country, book of Ruk Sindhi should be taught in study circles.

They expressed these views during the launching ceremony of the book ‘Qaumi Azadi joon Tehreekon’ arranged by Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan on other day. On this occasion Qazi Faiz Muhammad award was also given to Ruk Sindhi. Eminent writer Qazi Khadim in his presidential address said that the book ‘Qaumi Azadi joon Tehreekon’ was a important book of current age which should be taught in study circles.

Author Ruk Sindhi expressing gratitude to Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan for hosting ceremony in his honour said that this book was an important document and he was feeling immense pleasure to grace this occasion.

Writer Mansoor Qadir Junejo said that Ruk Sindhi was basically active political role while journalism was livelihood of Ruk Sindhi.poet Qazi Manzar Hayat felicitated Ruk Sindhi for authoring a beautiful and a unique book. Qazi Maqsood Ahmed, Chetan Meghwar, Habib Jatoi, Taj Mari, Ghulam Hussain Leghari, Sattar Sarohi. Mumtaz Leghari and other intellectuals also spoke on the occasion.

