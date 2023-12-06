Book “Soli Tangya Surg” gets appreciation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahl-e-Qalam Pakistan organized the appreciation ceremony of famous poet Rifaat Waheed's Punjabi poetry collection "Soli Tangya Suraj".

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by senior producer ptv and poet Ali bin Aziz, while Hafiz Muhammad Jameel presented the Natiya Kalam.

The literary event was presided over by prominent poet and critic Dr Nisar Tarabi, while well-known poets Safdar Wamiq, Mr. Naseem Sahar and poet Ali Ahmed Gujrati, were the chief guests.

Eminent critic and poet Jamil Yusuf attended as the guest of honour. Speakers on the occasion said that "Soli Tingya Suraj" was an admirable poetic effort due to its freshness of passion, imagination, language and style while its poetry was a representative of Punjab's cultural tradition and the essence of its society.

In terms of creative rarity and intellectual and thematic behaviour, this poetry was an addition to the Punjabi poetic tradition.

They said that the topics related to contemporary life have been presented by the poetess in a very pleasant and effective style.

They added that in the Potohar region, the poetess has a special literary honour with her two thought-provoking poetry collections one after the other, the poetess has proved herself to be the sole creator of two Punjabi collections.

Well-known poets and writers Ali Shaar Bangash, Nayar Sarhadhi, Shehbaz Chauhan, Professor Khalilur Rehman, Mazhar Shahzad Khan and Muhammad Akbar Niazi read articles about Rifaat Waheed's poetry and personality while Mubasher Saleem read a poem written on the poetess.

On the occasion, in recognition of the scholarly and literary services of the poetess, the Ahlul Qalam Award was given to her by the Ahlul Qalam Pakistan. Many notable writers, artists and officials of literary organizations of the twin cities attended the event. Dr Farhat Abbas, President of Bazm-e-Ahl-e-Qalam Pakistan, thanked the guests who participated in the ceremony.