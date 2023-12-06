Open Menu

Book “Soli Tangya Surg” Gets Appreciation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Book “Soli Tangya Surg” gets appreciation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Bazm-e-Ahl-e-Qalam Pakistan organized the appreciation ceremony of famous poet Rifaat Waheed's Punjabi poetry collection "Soli Tangya Suraj".

The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by senior producer ptv and poet Ali bin Aziz, while Hafiz Muhammad Jameel presented the Natiya Kalam.

The literary event was presided over by prominent poet and critic Dr Nisar Tarabi, while well-known poets Safdar Wamiq, Mr. Naseem Sahar and poet Ali Ahmed Gujrati, were the chief guests.

Eminent critic and poet Jamil Yusuf attended as the guest of honour. Speakers on the occasion said that "Soli Tingya Suraj" was an admirable poetic effort due to its freshness of passion, imagination, language and style while its poetry was a representative of Punjab's cultural tradition and the essence of its society.

In terms of creative rarity and intellectual and thematic behaviour, this poetry was an addition to the Punjabi poetic tradition.

They said that the topics related to contemporary life have been presented by the poetess in a very pleasant and effective style.

They added that in the Potohar region, the poetess has a special literary honour with her two thought-provoking poetry collections one after the other, the poetess has proved herself to be the sole creator of two Punjabi collections.

Well-known poets and writers Ali Shaar Bangash, Nayar Sarhadhi, Shehbaz Chauhan, Professor Khalilur Rehman, Mazhar Shahzad Khan and Muhammad Akbar Niazi read articles about Rifaat Waheed's poetry and personality while Mubasher Saleem read a poem written on the poetess.

On the occasion, in recognition of the scholarly and literary services of the poetess, the Ahlul Qalam Award was given to her by the Ahlul Qalam Pakistan. Many notable writers, artists and officials of literary organizations of the twin cities attended the event. Dr Farhat Abbas, President of Bazm-e-Ahl-e-Qalam Pakistan, thanked the guests who participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Event PTV

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

1 hour ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

1 hour ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

9 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

18 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

18 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

18 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

18 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

18 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan