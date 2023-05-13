Book 'Spain Iqbal ka Dusra Khuwab' to be launched tomorrow

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with Bazm-e-Nishat-ul-Adab, will launch a book titled "Spain Iqbal Ka Dusra Khuwab" on Sunday.

The book, written by Dr Abid Shirwani Advocate, would be launched at 5 p.

m. at the auditorium of the district central arts council in north Karachi.

Professor Sahar Ansari will preside over the event while Firasat Rizvi and Ronaq Hayat would be special guests.

A mehfil mushaira will also be held.