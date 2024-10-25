Open Menu

Book Stall Inaugurated At Timergara College

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Under District Dir lower directives Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan along with District Youth Officer Malik Shahzad Tariq inaugurated the book stall at Government Post Graduate College, Timergara here Friday.

On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said the purpose of the book stall is to attract the attention of students towards book reading and enhance their knowledge.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner thanked Youth Officer Shahzad Tariq and his entire team, Principal Government Post Graduate College Timargara Professor Dr. Saeedullah Jan for organizing the stall.

Professor Dr. Saeedullah Jan welcomed the Additional Deputy Commissioner General on his arrival at the college and gave a briefing about the curricular and extra-curricular activities in the college.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner appreciated the college management for its efforts towards quality education and assured support from the district administration.

The principal thanked the district administration for deputing Levies on duty at the college. A large number of lecturers, academicians, and students participated in the book stall. Chief guest Additional Deputy Commissioner General presented certificates of appreciation to the students. The college management presented a book to the chief guest while the organizers presented a traditional shawl to the college principal.

