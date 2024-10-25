Book Stall Inaugurated At Timergara College
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Under District Dir lower directives Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan along with District Youth Officer Malik Shahzad Tariq inaugurated the book stall at Government Post Graduate College, Timergara here Friday.
On this occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said the purpose of the book stall is to attract the attention of students towards book reading and enhance their knowledge.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner thanked Youth Officer Shahzad Tariq and his entire team, Principal Government Post Graduate College Timargara Professor Dr. Saeedullah Jan for organizing the stall.
Professor Dr. Saeedullah Jan welcomed the Additional Deputy Commissioner General on his arrival at the college and gave a briefing about the curricular and extra-curricular activities in the college.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner appreciated the college management for its efforts towards quality education and assured support from the district administration.
The principal thanked the district administration for deputing Levies on duty at the college. A large number of lecturers, academicians, and students participated in the book stall. Chief guest Additional Deputy Commissioner General presented certificates of appreciation to the students. The college management presented a book to the chief guest while the organizers presented a traditional shawl to the college principal.
APP/aiq/vak
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical stores inspected in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews monthly performances of departments2 minutes ago
-
AJK's special children celebrate 77th AJK govt's Foundation Anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Gilgit Police Chief vows to make district crime-free2 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases spike: over 6500 cases report in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
Three killed, two injured as truck hits two bikes2 minutes ago
-
740 liters of unusable canola oil seized12 minutes ago
-
Matiari District Admin set brick price at Rs. 30,000 per 3,00012 minutes ago
-
10 frontier constabulary soldiers martyred in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
KP inter-school cricket tournament-2024 kicked off in Dera12 minutes ago
-
Early breast cancer diagnosis key to 98% recovery rate: Dr Ayesha12 minutes ago
-
Arslan inspects cleanliness in different areas12 minutes ago