Book 'The Parliament of Pakistan' published

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Associate Professor of History and Pakistan Studies Punjab University Dr Mahboob Hussain's book 'The Parliament of Pakistan ' has been published by Oxford University Press.

The book covers history of the Parliament, its work, its standard, its independence and its autonomy, told the University spokesman here Wednesday.

He said that the book critically discussed questions why the top institution of the country could not be strengthened and what was the role of politicians and other factors. The book's preface had been written by former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabani and Oxford University's Prof Matthew McCartney, he said and added that Dr. Mahboob Hussain's book consisted of 350 pages and six chapters. The book included interviews of senior politicians and highlights important times of history through documents. The academic and political circles have appreciated this contribution.