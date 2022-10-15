UrduPoint.com

Book Those Responsible For Dengue SOPs Violators: ADC Finance

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Book those responsible for dengue SOPs violators: ADC Finance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi has directed the staff concerned that cases should be registered against those responsible for violation of dengue surveillance standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) here on Saturday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, district health officers and deputy district health officers, heads and representatives of departments concerned participated in the meeting.

The ADC Finance said that poor performance of the teams designated for dengue surveillance would not be tolerated. She said citizens should also follow precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

Amina Maududi said that cases had been registered against 41 persons, who caused the spread of dengue in the month of October. The status of 49 union councils of the district was red due to high dengue incidence, and that of 23 union councils was yellow due to larvae detection there, she added.

She directed the staff concerned that the hotspots for dengue larvae should be monitored closely.

Related Topics

Dengue Poor Nasir October

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

30 minutes ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

46 minutes ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

59 minutes ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.