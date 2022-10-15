Book those responsible for dengue SOPs violators: ADC Finance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi has directed the staff concerned that cases should be registered against those responsible for violation of dengue surveillance standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) here on Saturday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, district health officers and deputy district health officers, heads and representatives of departments concerned participated in the meeting.

The ADC Finance said that poor performance of the teams designated for dengue surveillance would not be tolerated. She said citizens should also follow precautionary measures to prevent dengue.

Amina Maududi said that cases had been registered against 41 persons, who caused the spread of dengue in the month of October. The status of 49 union councils of the district was red due to high dengue incidence, and that of 23 union councils was yellow due to larvae detection there, she added.

She directed the staff concerned that the hotspots for dengue larvae should be monitored closely.