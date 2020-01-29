Book Titield "The Poet-Painter: Ghani Khan To Be Launched In Mid Of Feb

A book titled "The Poet- Painter: Ghani Khan, a Pashtu Mystic by Asar Ahmad Zai would be launched in mid of February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A book titled "The Poet- Painter: Ghani Khan, a Pashtu Mystic by Asar Ahmad Zai would be launched in mid of February . Author of the book Asar Ahmad Zai speaking about his book said that love and search for beauty are the roots of poetry and visual art of Ghani Khan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. He said that in his book, he had strived to give a brief comparison among Khushal Baba, Ghani Khan and Hamza Baba in specific disciplines, not only to draw similarities but also to posit that Pakhtoon society was enriched with great Names who had been in forefront against retrogression and onslaught of traditionalism in all times and had great ideas. � "Similarly, to prove that Ghani Baba was a Pashtoon mystic and philosopher, some of his poems have been discussed and mystic poetry of both Ghani Baba and Hamaz Baba has also been analysed briefly to comprehend the approach of both the great names of Pashto literature" he said.

Ahmad Zai further said that besides writing on his poetry, "I have also tried to bring forth Ghani Khan's visual art". �He said that Ghani Khan was a born painter and a sculptor who could be able to give instantaneous shape to his inspiration.

He said that it was honor for him to write specific poems on Ghani Khan and some commentators had opined that my poetry has deep impact of the poetry by great Ghani Khan.

The new book consist of 128 pages with contents Introduction, Literary Work, The Pathan, Painting and Sculptures,Social Services, Conclusion and translated poems by the author.

Asar Ahmad Zai is eminent scholar and his other books includes Sparely (Pashto Poetry) 1981, Ma Pasey Ma Garza (Pashto Poetry) 2007, Islamic Qawaneen Aur Asaree Taqazey,(Prose) 2004, Pakhtoon Wali � Code of Love and Peace in French and English-2008 and Kanro Ta Damamey (Pashto Poetry (in print).