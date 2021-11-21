UrduPoint.com

Book Titled 'Allama I. I. Qazi' Launched

Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A book titled 'Allama I. I. Qazi' was launched in collaboration with the Folk and Heritage Committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi and Sindh Graduates Association, Women's Branch here at ACP.

The book has been authored by Madad Ali Sindhi.

Sindh education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah was the chief guest on the occasion.

Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that there was no book available on Allama I I Qazi before it. He also appreciated the author for his good work. On the occasion, Secretary Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari and eminent writers were also present.

