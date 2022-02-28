Book titled 'Historical Interviews' launched

The Book titled Historical Interviews by renowned author Ameer Abro was unveiled at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Book titled Historical Interviews by renowned author Ameer Abro was unveiled at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Personalities including Minister for education and Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah participated in the book launching.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah Said that Sindh government recently recruited 50,000 teachers on merit through IBA.

"We are not closing any school, we are closing buffalo enclosure," he said.

Eleven thousand schools were lying idle in Sindh the numbers of secondary schools were being increased.

Minister for Education and Culture Sardar Shah further said that it was our responsibility to provide furniture and buildings to the teachers in the schools.